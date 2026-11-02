Why Atiku Allegedly Divorced Jennifer After Losing Election – Oshiomhole

Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole has claimed that the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, once promised someone from the South-East that he would make their daughter the First Lady if elected president.

According to him, Atiku married a woman named Jennifer from the Southeast but divorced her after losing the election.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole made the claim at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State.

The lawmaker also cautioned the former vice president against abusing President Bola Tinubu.

According to Oshiomhole: “Like somebody said the other day that Atiku went to the Southeast and said if I win election, your daughter would be the First Lady, that was when he married Jennifer.

“Because he likes abusing our president so we must reply, he married Jennifer, set up a foundation for her and at the end of the day, he lost the election and he went ahead to divorce Jennifer, he took her to court, is that not true? We must have the courage to mention their names if they have no respect to mention our leader’s name.”

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole has described the disagreement involving the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, over the leadership of the youth campaign team as a distraction.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District, made the remarks during an appearance on Arise TV’s Morning Show

The former Edo State governor, who serves as Deputy Director-General of Mobilization for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, said he had already spoken with Israel about the matter.

Oshiomhole advised the APC youth leader to concentrate on activities within his unit and ward rather than seeking to take charge of youth mobilization across the campaign structure.

He said: “I think the issue of Israel is just a complete distraction. I have spoken to him. I said, Israel, go and work in your unit. Go and work in your ward.

“You are party youth leader, it doesn’t make it obligatory that you must lead the youth. It is not Israel who is going to mobilize the youth in my village or mobilize the youth in my unit.

“So all these people looking for big titles are completely minor as far as I’m concerned.

“I’m on record as telling President Tinubu in 2023, I said even to be a sweeper, if my sweeping the office will help the process of him being elected as president, I’ll be quite happy to be called the sweeper of the Campaign Council.”