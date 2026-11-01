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Go And Work In Your Unit, You Are A Distraction – Oshiomhole Blasts APC Youth Leader 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Adams Oshiomhole
Adams Oshiomhole

Key Takeaways

  • Senator Adams Oshiomhole described the disagreement involving APC Youth Leader Dayo Israel over leadership of the youth campaign team as a distraction.
  • Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show, Oshiomhole argued that Israel’s position as party youth leader did not automatically entitle him to lead campaign youth mobilisation.
  • Oshiomhole said he had spoken with Israel and advised him to focus on work in his unit and ward rather than campaign-wide youth leadership.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has described the disagreement involving the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, over the leadership of the youth campaign team as a distraction.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District, made the remarks during an appearance on Arise TV’s Morning Show.

The former Edo State governor, who serves as Deputy Director-General of Mobilization for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, said he had already spoken with Israel about the matter.

Oshiomhole advised the APC youth leader to concentrate on activities within his unit and ward rather than seeking to take charge of youth mobilization across the campaign structure.

He said: “I think the issue of Israel is just a complete distraction. I have spoken to him. I said, Israel, go and work in your unit. Go and work in your ward.

“You are party youth leader, it doesn’t make it obligatory that you must lead the youth. It is not Israel who is going to mobilize the youth in my village or mobilize the youth in my unit.

“So all these people looking for big titles are completely minor as far as I’m concerned.

“I’m on record as telling President Tinubu in 2023, I said even to be a sweeper, if my sweeping the office will help the process of him being elected as president, I’ll be quite happy to be called the sweeper of the Campaign Council.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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