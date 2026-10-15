Ex-NPA Boss Aminu Dabo Dumps APC

A former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Architect Aminu Dabo, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that Dabo, who previously served as the chairman of the APC caucus in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State, announced his decision in a resignation letter.

The letter was addressed to the APC chairman of Dambatta Gabas Ward, where he formally informed the party of his decision to leave.

The former NPA boss explained that his resignation followed careful consideration of personal reasons and his plans for the future.

He also confirmed that he had submitted the letter to the relevant party officials in Dambatta for the necessary action.

Dabo expressed appreciation to the APC leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve the party during his time as a member.

He also thanked the party leaders for the trust they placed in him and the support he received while working with them.

Before leaving the APC, Dabo was a governorship aspirant in Kano State. He also served as the state’s Commissioner for Land.

Apart from his political career, Dabo is involved in the education sector.

He owns and serves as the chief executive officer of Aminu Dabo College of Health Sciences and Technology and Aminu Dabo College of Nursing Sciences, both based in Kano State.