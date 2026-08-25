APC Speaks On Withdrawing 2027 Presidential Campaign List

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports that it withdrew the recently released list of members of its 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

Naija News reports that Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, dismissed the reports in an interview with The Cable.

He described the claim as rumours and saying that any changes to the list would be communicated officially.

The denial followed reports that President Bola Tinubu had ordered the withdrawal and review of the 223-member campaign council list released by the party on Saturday.

The move had been linked to concerns over the composition of the council and the omission of some party leaders and political stakeholders.

In a related news, sources in the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have disclosed that President Bola Tinubu decided to review the composition of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council because of anomalies that could send the wrong signals.

Naija News reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to chair the council, with Vice President Kashim Shettima and APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, serving as Vice Chairmen I and II respectively, while former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, is to serve as Director-General and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, will serve as Secretary of the council.