2027: Lagos APC Bans Candidates From Travelling Abroad

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has directed all its candidates to remain in the country until after the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that the state chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, disclosed this while inaugurating the Tinubu-Hamzat Campaign Council at the APC secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja.

Ojelabi said the decision was part of efforts to ensure that the party’s candidates and members remain focused on preparations for the elections.

He also warned party members against taking opposition parties lightly, urging them to remain committed to the campaign and mobilisation activities ahead of the polls.

He said: “No candidate is allowed to travel outside the country until after the general election. Let our campaign be devoid of hatred, thuggery and violence. Unity must be our strength. We don’t want jesters as president, a man who does not know the difference between a loan and borrowing.

“It is not about emotion; it is about data, about record. 33 percent of GDP of Nigeria is from Lagos. Our state is too important to be subjected to trial and error in the hands of those who are struggling to understand the geography and people of Lagos. The president has stabilised the economy of Nigeria for the first time. We have £7.9 billion trade surplus with America. It will keep going like that. It is due to agric and uria. Lekki Trade Zone is playing a role.

“For the first time, we are fighting terrorism and prosecuting kidnappers. The image of Nigeria is better in the international community. He has done fundamental things: tax reforms. The last was the withholding tax of 1938. We must go out to vote, call our friends and neighbours to vote for APC. On June 16, we should vote for the president, our senatorial and 24 House of Representatives candidates. We should also ensure that our 40 House of Assembly candidates win.”