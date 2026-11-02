Atiku Is Working Silently, Knows Where The Votes Are – Sambo

Political Editor, Sumner Sambo, has stated that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is already deploying his resources and structures to secure massive votes in the North ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Sambo said this on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday

He claimed that Atiku knows where the votes are and is working silently to achieve his ambition.

Sambo said that Atiku knows the North is his stronghold, and he is not leaving anything to chance, as he has started reaching out to key stakeholders, traditional rulers and youth groups.

“Atiku is strategically deploying resources to secure Northern votes; he knows where the votes are, and he is working silently,” Sambo said.

He added that the move is giving President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) sleepless nights because if Atiku locks down the North, Tinubu will find it very difficult to win in 2027.

Sambo also dismissed claims that Atiku has lost relevance in the North, saying Atiku remains the most loved politician in the region and his structure is still intact.

Meanwhile, Sambo has predicted that Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi will seek re-election if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

The journalist dismissed suggestions by some political actors that Obi would serve only one term and hand over power.

“Nothing will stop Peter Obi from seeking a second term if he wins. He will betray a one-term pact,” he said.

Sambo argued that once Obi becomes President, the Constitution guarantees his right to seek another term, and no informal agreement can stop him.

He added that Nigerian politicians always go for a second term once they get into power, and Obi would not be an exception.