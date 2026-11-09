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I’ll Relocate To Ghana If Peter Obi Doesn’t Win 2027 Election – GehGeh

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By Oladipo Abiola
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GehGeh
GehGeh

Key Takeaways

  • Social media personality Emmanuel Obruste, known as GehGeh, says he will relocate to Ghana if Peter Obi loses the 2027 presidential election.
  • In a social media video, GehGeh said he preferred Obi to other candidates and described 2027 as Obi’s last chance to govern Nigeria.
  • GehGeh also urged President Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 race and rejected Atiku, citing his previous service as vice-president.

Social media personality, Emmanuel Obruste, better known as GegGeh, has vowed to leave Nigeria for Ghana if the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, does not win the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that GehGeh, in a video on his social media handle, described Obi as an online president, but added that he prefers the former Governor of Anambra State to other candidates.

According to him, 2027 is the last chance for Obi to rule Nigeria.

“Peter Obi, you be online president and an online president cannot win in Nigeria, but I rather vote for an online president than to vote for a settings president.

“Obi come and rule Nigeria, is your turn to rule and this is the last chance. And if Obi no win, nothing concern me with Nigeria again. Am using this opportunity to call on travel agents ahead, prepare my visa if Obi no win, am going to Ghana,” he said.

The social media influencer also advised President Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 race and go and rest because he has nothing else to offer Nigerians.

He urged Tinubu to learn from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and leave Nigeria alone.

“Tinubu, you’re like a father figure to me, let me advise you like a father and son. Sir, you can’t lead Nigeria, go and learn from Obasanjo. He’s now a farmer, learn from him. Leave Nigerians alone, you don old,” he said.

He also accused Tinubu of being unavailable when Nigerians needed leadership, alleging that the President frequently travelled abroad while citizens are left to deal with economic hardship.

Describing Tinubu’s leadership style, Gehgeh said the President appeared more concerned with pictures and videos than addressing pressing national challenges.

“The president we have in Nigeria is a president of ‘let me see what I can do’.

“Tinubu, you rule for four years, nothing more you can give, leave there,” he added.

Turning to Atiku Abubakar, Gehgeh argued that Nigerians had already experienced his leadership when he served as vice-president under Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007 and don’t want him.

“We don test Atiku before, he be vice president, we don’t want again, there’s nothing to rule again,” he said.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling. He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News, having built his career through the ranks of the media industry.

His professional experience and expertise also includes news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

He has a proven track record in SEO-driven journalism and audience-focused communication.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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