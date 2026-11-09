I’ll Relocate To Ghana If Peter Obi Doesn’t Win 2027 Election – GehGeh

Social media personality, Emmanuel Obruste, better known as GegGeh, has vowed to leave Nigeria for Ghana if the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, does not win the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that GehGeh, in a video on his social media handle, described Obi as an online president, but added that he prefers the former Governor of Anambra State to other candidates.

According to him, 2027 is the last chance for Obi to rule Nigeria.

“Peter Obi, you be online president and an online president cannot win in Nigeria, but I rather vote for an online president than to vote for a settings president.

“Obi come and rule Nigeria, is your turn to rule and this is the last chance. And if Obi no win, nothing concern me with Nigeria again. Am using this opportunity to call on travel agents ahead, prepare my visa if Obi no win, am going to Ghana,” he said.

The social media influencer also advised President Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 race and go and rest because he has nothing else to offer Nigerians.

He urged Tinubu to learn from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and leave Nigeria alone.

“Tinubu, you’re like a father figure to me, let me advise you like a father and son. Sir, you can’t lead Nigeria, go and learn from Obasanjo. He’s now a farmer, learn from him. Leave Nigerians alone, you don old,” he said.

He also accused Tinubu of being unavailable when Nigerians needed leadership, alleging that the President frequently travelled abroad while citizens are left to deal with economic hardship.

Describing Tinubu’s leadership style, Gehgeh said the President appeared more concerned with pictures and videos than addressing pressing national challenges.

“The president we have in Nigeria is a president of ‘let me see what I can do’.

“Tinubu, you rule for four years, nothing more you can give, leave there,” he added.

Turning to Atiku Abubakar, Gehgeh argued that Nigerians had already experienced his leadership when he served as vice-president under Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007 and don’t want him.

“We don test Atiku before, he be vice president, we don’t want again, there’s nothing to rule again,” he said.