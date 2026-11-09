May Your Curses Return To You – Saidi Balogun Fires Back At Nigerians Attacking Him For Supporting Tinubu

Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has reacted to the criticism he received from social media users over his support for President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the veteran actor recently shared videos of himself participating in and hosting campaign rallies across different parts of Nigeria in support of Tinubu, who is seeking another term in office.

The video sparked reactions from Nigerians who tackled him for supporting the president.

Reacting to the attacks in a post on his Instagram page, the actor urged his critics to respect people’s differences.

He also offered prayers for his critics, asking God to heal them and return their prayers and curses to them.

He wrote: “Rest! Live and let live. Oluwa wa pelu yin! May God heal you and may all your prayers and curses return to you. God bless Nigeria.”

In other news, veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has revealed why he and other Yoruba actors and entertainers are supporting Tinubu for second term.

Quadri said his support for the president was based on his personal experiences and the assistance Tinubu had provided to members of the entertainment industry over the years.

The actor explained that Tinubu’s relationship with entertainers started long before he became president, dating back to his time as governor of Lagos State.

Speaking during an interview on the African A-List programme, Quadri recalled how Tinubu reportedly paid the medical bills of late Nollywood actor Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, when he was battling an illness.

According to Quadri, the president had consistently offered support to entertainers who needed financial assistance, making him a familiar figure to many practitioners in the industry.