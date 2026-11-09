‘If They Rig, They May Die In Same Cell’ – Pearse Warns Tinubu, INEC Chair

A former lecturer at Chicago State University and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adetokunbo Pearse, has warned President Bola Tinubu and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan, against rigging the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Pearse gave the warning on Sunday during an interview on News Central Television.

He said Nigerians would not accept a manipulated election in 2027, warning that those involved in rigging could lose their freedom.

“If they rig, they may die in same cell,” he said.

The PDP chieftain said the 2027 election would differ from past ones because Nigerians were more conscious and determined to protect their votes.

He added that the international community was watching the country and that any attempt to alter results would be exposed.

Pearse said the INEC chairman had a duty to conduct a free and fair election and must not allow himself to be used to undermine the country’s democracy.

He urged the President to allow the will of the people to prevail, reminding him that power belongs to the people.

The former lecturer said he was not afraid to speak the truth and would continue to speak out against any plot to rig the polls.