Tinubu Was Not There – Gbadamosi Shares ‘Fresh Evidence’ On President’s Academic Records

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Deputy Governorship candidate for the 2027 elections, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has claimed that he is sure President Bola Tinubu never graduated from Government College Lagos in 1970.

He added that Tinubu also did not attend Government College Ibadan.

According to Gbadamosi, he was a student of the College in Lagos, witnessed the graduation of the first set in 1979, and Tinubu was not there.

The politician who listed names such as Chief Waheed Gbadamosi and late Chief Wole Awolowo to back up his claims added that he has it on good authority, as far back as 1998, that Tinubu did not attend Government College Ibadan.

He also labelled the records Chicago State University claims to have on President Tinubu as false.

Naija News reports that the ADC chieftain made the submission in a post on his 𝕏 account in which he corroborated an earlier claim by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Adetokunbo Pearse, who has dismissed claims that President Tinubu studied at Chicago State University.

Pearse had alleged during an interview that the President’s real name is not Tinubu and he never attended Chicago State University.

Shortly after the interview went viral on social media, Gbadamosi said Pearse had shared the same information about Tinubu with him privately, and he is glad the information has now been made public.

He queried why Tinubu’s history is immersed in so much controversy.

“I know Dr. Pearse VERY WELL.

“I know him to be a man of integrity and not a liar.

“He has told me this in private before, and I’m glad he’s saying it publicly now.

“I also know, contrary to the information that Chicago State University claimed to have on their records, that Bola Tinubu, man or woman, did not graduate from Government College Lagos in 1970, because the school was not established until 1974.

“I was a student there from 1978, and I witnessed the graduation of the first set in 1979. Tinubu was not there.

“I also know that Tinubu did not attend Government College Ibadan. My late Uncle, Chief Waheed Gbadamosi, attended Ibadan Grammar School, while his best friend, late Chief Wole Awolowo, attended Government College Ibadan. I have it on good authority, as far back as 1998, that the man who calls himself Bola Tinubu did NOT attend GCI.

“If his educational history is this opaque, why are you surprised at his buccaneering style of governance?

“Why are you surprised at the wholesale borrowing and looting of loans?

“We are being ruled by brigands, but if Nigerians are to survive, and prosper, that brigandage must end in 2027, no matter what!, Gbadamosi wrote.