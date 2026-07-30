My Wedding Is Fake, It Was A Staged Experiment – GehGeh

Nigerian content creator, Emmanuel Obruste, popularly known as GehGeh, has disclosed that the widely shared footage purportedly from his wedding is not authentic.

He clarified that it was a promotional event and not a real ceremony.

Naija News recalls that videos, which showed GehGeh and a woman in matching burgundy traditional attire at what appeared to be a wedding, quickly went viral on social media.

This attracted backlash for the content creator from some netizens who accused him of preaching against marriage, but going ahead to get married himself.

In his initial reaction, the social media influencer said he had never explicitly advised anyone against marriage. However, he did not immediately confirm whether the ceremony was authentic.

Speaking later during an interview with StreamRewind, GehGeh clarified that the entire event was designed as a promotion and a social experiment.

“We organised everything as a normal promo. And so far, apart from the fact that we purposely did it, I still wanted to get the public’s reactions.

“Some people have a misunderstanding about my GehGeh Wisdom and Knowledge University. When you see some people, the major thing they have been saying is that GehGeh told them not to get married, but I got married,” he said in pidgin English.

The content creator further explained his actual position on marriage, saying he does not oppose it but prefers polygamy over monogamy.

“I did not kick against marriage. I said do not marry, and even if you must marry, go for polygamy. This is because polygamy is the path that guides a man’s heart from heartbreak.

“Because when you are with different women, it will be hard for one woman to manipulate you. And this was what our forefathers practised. That is the core principle of my university,” he added.