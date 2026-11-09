You Taught English And Literature – Abati Tackles Adetokumbo Pearse Over Tinubu’s Chicago University Certificate

Arise Television anchor and veteran journalist Reuben Abati has questioned a claim by former Chicago State University lecturer Adetokumbo Pearse that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu never attended the institution.

Naija News reports that Pearse had claimed that the academic documents submitted by the president to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) contained the names of schools he never attended.

He explained that he worked at Chicago State University between 1985 and 1990, adding that he was the director of the programme Tinubu allegedly attended and maintained that he had personal knowledge of the president’s academic records.

He further claimed that Tinubu’s certificate saga could end up at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Reacting to Adetokumbo’s claim on Monday during Arise TV’s Morning Show, Abati faulted the allegation.

Abati questioned how Pearse, who retired as a lecturer in Linguistics and Literature, could have supervised Accounting, the department from which Tinubu graduated at Chicago State University.

According to him, spending five years as a lecturer does not automatically make Pearse a repository of graduates’ records.

Abati added that it was unfortunate that Pearse did not understand the jurisdiction of the ICC.

“How does teaching English and Literature for five years at Chicago State University mean being a supervisor in Accounting?” he stated.