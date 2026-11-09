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You Taught English And Literature – Abati Tackles Adetokumbo Pearse Over Tinubu’s Chicago University Certificate

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By Justina Otio
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Veteran Journalist, Reuben Abati
Veteran Journalist, Reuben Abati

Key Takeaways

  • Arise Television anchor Reuben Abati challenged former Chicago State University lecturer Adetokumbo Pearse’s claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu never attended the institution.
  • Pearse said he worked at Chicago State University between 1985 and 1990, directed the programme Tinubu allegedly attended and personally knew his academic records.
  • Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Monday, Abati questioned Pearse’s authority over Accounting records and rejected his suggestion that the certificate dispute could reach the ICC.

Arise Television anchor and veteran journalist Reuben Abati has questioned a claim by former Chicago State University lecturer Adetokumbo Pearse that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu never attended the institution.

Naija News reports that Pearse had claimed that the academic documents submitted by the president to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) contained the names of schools he never attended.

He explained that he worked at Chicago State University between 1985 and 1990, adding that he was the director of the programme Tinubu allegedly attended and maintained that he had personal knowledge of the president’s academic records.

He further claimed that Tinubu’s certificate saga could end up at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Reacting to Adetokumbo’s claim on Monday during Arise TV’s Morning Show, Abati faulted the allegation.

Abati questioned how Pearse, who retired as a lecturer in Linguistics and Literature, could have supervised Accounting, the department from which Tinubu graduated at Chicago State University.

According to him, spending five years as a lecturer does not automatically make Pearse a repository of graduates’ records.

Abati added that it was unfortunate that Pearse did not understand the jurisdiction of the ICC.

How does teaching English and Literature for five years at Chicago State University mean being a supervisor in Accounting?” he stated.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina Otio is a Nigerian journalist who studied English and Literature at the University of Benin. Over the past seven years, she has worked across different aspects of journalism, covering politics, governance, entertainment and other developments. Her work also includes in-depth feature writing and street interviews that bring public perspectives to topical issues.
Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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