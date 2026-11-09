2027: INEC Gives Update On Fate Of Atiku, ADC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it is yet to receive the Certified True Copy of the court judgment on the leadership tussle within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

INEC added that it can’t take any decision yet based on social media talks, as it operates strictly on authenticated legal instruments rather than speculative reports.

The position of the electoral umpire was made known on Monday by INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, while reacting to media enquiries on the fate of the ADC and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 elections following a court order affecting the David Mark-led leadership of the party.

“On ADC/Atiku: as of today, we have not received the Certified True Copy of the court judgment and we don’t act based on what we see on the social media,” Amupitan declared.

Naija News recalls that a Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by former Senate President David Mark and invalidated all decisions the party’s caretaker committee made, including the nomination of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, the presiding judge, Peter Lifu, declared the Mark-led caretaker committee illegal, ruling in favour of the party’s former national deputy chairman (north-east), Nafiu Bala Gombe.

The development comes barely 24 hours after Atiku held a massive rally in Sokoto State as part of his campaign for the 2027 presidential election.

Recall that Gombe approached the court to query the process by which the Senator Mark-led Committee took over the party’s leadership.

He maintained that, with the resignation of the former National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, he (Gombe) was qualified to assume the party’s leadership.

Consequently, he, among other things, prayed the court to nullify all actions taken on behalf of the party by the Senator Mark-led leadership.