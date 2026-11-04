Drug Abuse: Okpebholo, Oba Of Benin Declare Support For NDLEA ‎

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, and the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, have pledged their support for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

‎Both leaders made their positions known on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, when the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), visited Benin City, the Edo State capital, as part of the agency’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, Naija News reports.

Receiving Marwa and his team at the Government House, Governor Okpebholo described the NDLEA boss as someone he had admired for many years.

‎The governor said the fight against drug abuse should not be left to the NDLEA alone, stressing that drug use is linked to several criminal activities across the country.

According to him, even kidnappers sometimes demand drugs from their victims before asking for ransom, showing how serious the problem has become.

He said, “There is the need for everyone to get involved and support the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, because at the root of virtually every crime is the issue of drugs.

“From our experience, even kidnappers first ask their victims for drugs before demanding ransom. That shows that illicit drug is our enemy.”

Okpebholo also praised the NDLEA officers in Edo State for their work and promised that his administration would support the agency’s activities.

He assured Marwa that the state government was ready to provide the necessary support and work closely with the agency to tackle drug-related problems.

‎In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Media and Advocacy at NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, the governor’s commitment to the campaign was highlighted.

Speaking during the visit, Marwa commended Okpebholo for the development projects recorded in Edo State within his time in office.

He also praised the governor’s position on drug abuse, noting that the fight against illicit drugs was important because of its connection to many criminal activities.

The NDLEA chairman explained that his visit was also aimed at introducing the agency’s Alternative Development Programme to Edo State.

The programme, which was introduced last year, is designed to encourage people who cultivate cannabis to stop the practice and switch to legal farming activities that can provide them with a steady source of income.

Marwa said the first phase of the programme was launched in Ondo State in January 2026 and had recorded encouraging results.

He added that the agency was now preparing to extend the initiative to Edo State and appealed to the governor to support its implementation.

The NDLEA boss also requested additional logistics support to improve the agency’s operations in the state.

One of the major highlights of the visit was the decoration of Governor Okpebholo as a WADA Grand Ambassador in recognition of his support for the campaign against drug abuse and trafficking.

After leaving the Government House, Marwa and his team visited the palace of the Oba of Benin, where he described drug abuse as one of the three major problems currently confronting Nigeria.

He disclosed that more than 15 million Nigerians abuse drugs, adding that the country’s drug abuse rate is about three times the global average.

According to him, the problem has spread to schools and communities across the country, including the Benin Kingdom.

NDLEA Confirms 1,200 Arrests

Marwa further revealed that the NDLEA arrested more than 1,200 drug traffickers and seized over 30 tonnes of illicit substances in Edo State in 2025 alone.

He also disclosed that cannabis accounted for 75 per cent of the 16 million kilogrammes of different illicit drugs seized across Nigeria in the last five years.

The NDLEA chairman noted that Edo is among the states where cannabis is cultivated, making the introduction of alternative farming opportunities important.

He explained that the agency was not only responsible for arresting drug traffickers but also for helping people struggling with drug addiction through counselling, treatment and rehabilitation.

Marwa, however, said the agency could not win the fight alone, calling on traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society groups, government institutions and the media to support the campaign.

He particularly appealed to traditional rulers, noting that traditional institutions command great respect and influence in Nigerian communities.

Marwa also praised the Oba of Benin for his support in tackling social problems, including kidnapping and human trafficking.

He said the monarch’s efforts against human trafficking had helped reduce the problem in the Benin Kingdom.

The NDLEA chairman appealed to the Oba to encourage communities across his kingdom to stay away from cannabis cultivation and drug trafficking.

‎He also sought the monarch’s blessing and support for the Alternative Development Programme, which he said Governor Okpebholo had welcomed earlier in the day.

Explaining how the programme would work, Marwa said Nigeria was the first country in Africa to adopt alternative development as a major part of its drug control strategy.

He added that the initiative had received support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Federal Government as part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Under the programme, cannabis farmers would be encouraged to grow legal crops such as cassava, yam and maize instead.‎

‎The NDLEA, alongside the federal and state governments, would support the farmers with farming materials and basic infrastructure such as roads, schools, health centres and water supply.

Marwa said some cannabis farmers had already expressed appreciation for the programme because it would allow them to earn a living without constantly worrying about arrest.

He stated, “The growers themselves have confided in us that they are grateful for this initiative. Even though there is more money in cannabis, they will at least have peace of mind when they cultivate licit crops. With cannabis, they are perpetually ill at ease in their homes with their families for fear of NDLEA.”

Responding, Oba Ewuare II thanked Marwa for visiting the Benin Kingdom and recognising the efforts of the traditional institution in the fight against drug abuse and other social problems.

The monarch also disclosed that he had some suggestions on how the NDLEA could improve its operations but preferred to send them directly to the agency’s chairman.

He said he would put his ideas in writing and forward them privately to Marwa for consideration by the agency’s team.

Meanwhile, as part of the WADA campaign in Edo State, Marwa also met with leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), led by Comrade Saturday Oamen.

During the meeting, the NDLEA chairman urged transport workers to use their influence to educate their members and other Nigerians about the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking.

He also called on the union to work with the agency to keep roads, motor parks and communities across Edo State free from illicit drugs.

Marwa is also expected to meet with religious and civil society leaders as the agency continues its advocacy campaign in the state.