NDLEA Arrest Two Nigerians With 200 Cocaine Wraps In Their Stomachs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended two Europe-based Nigerian ‘businessmen’ who flew home on holiday and attempted to return to Paris, France, with their bellies loaded with cocaine.

Naija News reports that the Agency disclosed the development in a statement by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

According to the statement, officials arrested them at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

The duo, Aliocus Godian Odife and Sam Blackborn, were intercepted on Wednesday 28th October 2026, during the outward clearance of Air France flight AF 832 from Abuja to Paris. Both men have excreted a total of 200 wraps of the Class A drug weighing 3.460 kilograms.

Odife, who claims to live in France where he works in a factory, had arrived in Nigeria for a short holiday on 21st October. He was, however, arrested by NDLEA operatives on his return flight a few days later, when he was subjected to a body scan, which confirmed the presence of foreign objects in his stomach.

Under interview, he admitted to having ingested 110 pellets of cocaine. He was placed under observation during which he excreted all 110 wraps, which tested positive for cocaine, with a total weight of 1.901 kilograms.

On the same flight, his co-traveller, Sam Blackborn, was also nabbed by NDLEA officers at the departure hall of the Abuja airport.

His body scan likewise returned positive for ingestion, while he confessed to having swallowed 90 pellets of cocaine. Under observation, he excreted all 90 wraps, which tested positive for the class A drug after each excretion and weighed a total of 1.559 kilograms.

In Lagos, NDLEA operatives acting on actionable intelligence on the movement of skunk, a strong strain of cannabis from the Island to the Mainland, on Sunday 25th October, intercepted a white Volkswagen LT 28 bus along Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, where 537 kilograms of the psychoactive substance were recovered.

The same day, another team of officers intercepted a brown J5 bus along the Gbagada–Oshodi expressway, with 439 kilograms of the same substance seized.

In Oyo State, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, 29th October, conducted a follow-up operation at Idere Road, Igboora, where two suspects: Oguntona Nasiru, 46, and Soji Balogun, 47, were arrested while loading 554 kilograms of skunk into a Volvo truck for onward movement into town. The operation targeted a notorious drug dealer known as ‘Omo Oba’, who escaped arrest on 25th October when officers seized 309.5 kilograms of the strong cannabis strain popularly called ‘Ghanaian Loud’ linked to him.

In Kano, NDLEA operatives on Monday, 26th October, raided a location in the Tsamiya area of Gezawa, where they recovered 247,500 tablets of diazepam weighing 57.7 kilograms and 100,000 tablets of Exol-5 weighing 38.7 kilograms. Two days later, on Wednesday, 28th October, another team of officers stormed the Dorayi area of the state, where they arrested Ziya’ulhaq Abdullahi, 35, and Garba Muhammed, 52, with 19,250 pills of tramadol 225mg weighing 13.6 kilograms.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Abuja–Kaduna expressway have arrested a woman, Aisha Isah, at the toll gate with 266 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition. On the Zaria–Kano expressway, a 68-year-old man, Ifeanyi Egwolonwu, was arrested at Gwargwaje, Zaria, with 2,770 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 100 ampoules of diazepam injection, 11,000 tablets of diazepam and 4,500 tablets of Exol-5.

In a raid at Tashan Banke area of the state, officers also arrested seven suspects, including Faisal Adamu, and recovered 178.85 kilograms of cannabis alongside quantities of diazepam, tramadol, Exol-5 and pregabalin.

In Ondo State, NDLEA operatives on Sunday, 25th October, acting on credible intelligence, raided cannabis farms in Ijare forest, where they arrested four suspects, including Bassey Okon, 24; Abraham Edet, 20; and Oto Udo, 24. A total of 16 bags of processed cannabis weighing 180 kilograms were recovered from the farms.

Similarly, a team of NDLEA operatives supported by soldiers on Wednesday, 28th October 2026, raided Eko Camp in Ilushi, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, where a cannabis plantation measuring 1.646 hectares with an estimated yield of 4,115.53 kilograms was destroyed. A 50-year-old woman, Christiana Uboi, was arrested at the camp with 301 kilograms of processed cannabis, while another 176 kilograms of the drug was recovered during the raid.

In Sokoto, operatives of Zone 7 Command of NDLEA, acting on credible intelligence, on Saturday, 31st October, arrested a 68-year-old man, Ibrahim Ayuba, with 236.6 kilograms of skunk.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities, among others, in the past week. These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Obawole Grammar School 11, Ojodu, Lagos;

Nsukka High School, Nsukka, Enugu; Government Technical College, Dorayi Babba Rijiyar Zaki, Gwale LGA, Kano; and Ajagbe Comprehensive High School, Iperu, Ogun State, among others.

While commending the officers and men of NAIA, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Ondo, Oyo and Edo Commands for the arrests and seizures, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), noted that the interception of the two cocaine couriers at Abuja airport is a fresh warning to those who think they can use their residence abroad as cover to traffic drugs across Nigerian borders. He said the Agency’s officers at all entry and exit points remain alert, and that there is no hiding place for anyone who chooses to risk their life and liberty by ingesting illicit drugs for a fee.

Marwa also charged officers and men of the Agency across the country to sustain the current tempo against drug cartels while not relenting in their drug demand reduction efforts, including WADA sensitisation activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities.