Obi, Kwankwaso Have God’s Grace To Defeat Tinubu – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, says the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has the structures and insider knowledge to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Naija News reports that Lawal, a chieftain of the party, made the claim on Sunday during an interview on Arise Television.

The former SGF said the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, enjoyed rare public goodwill, which he described as a sign of God’s grace.

He noted that crowds turned out for their events without being paid.

“They don’t hire people to come to their rallies. People just turn out at their own expense,” he said.

Drawing on his past political roles, Lawal said he had been instrumental to Buhari’s campaigns and had also helped Tinubu up to the 2022 APC primary.

“So I am a very skilled and experienced person in the game. I can see the signs, and we know the loopholes. And we are working on the loopholes,” he said.

The NDC chieftain declared that the ruling party’s days in power were numbered.

“We have an inside chance of toppling this government. We are inside, and we know we will beat this government. We know they are gone,” he said, adding that he was 100 percent confident.

He said the party’s job was to turn the candidates’ popularity into votes and ensure that the votes were counted.

Addressing the exit of figures such as Yunusa Tanko, Nana Kazaure and Doyin Okupe from Obi’s camp, Lawal said politicians move for personal reasons.

He recalled that he, Kashim Imam and Rauf Aregbesola had also parted ways with Tinubu.

“If you are the getting-out type and you go but don’t get anything, it’s only fair you move. That is life. You cannot be static,” he said.

He added that the Obidient movement did not have money to share, and those seeking financial reward would be disappointed.