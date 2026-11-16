We Are Inside – Babachir Lawal Reveals Why NDC Will Defeat APC In 2027

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Babachir Lawal, has stated that the party is confident in its chances to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Lawal stated this during an appearance on Arise News on Sunday.

He boasted that the NDC does not merely have an outside chance of defeating the Tinubu administration but possesses an advantage from within the political system.

“We don’t have an outside chance; we have an inside chance of toppling this government,” he said.

When asked to explain what he meant by an inside chance, Lawal said the party understood the political landscape and was confident in its ability to defeat the incumbent government.

“We are inside. We know we beat this government. We know they are gone. We know we put up structures,” he stated.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) also expressed absolute confidence in his political experience, arguing that his involvement in previous political administrations had equipped him to identify weaknesses within the ruling establishment.

“100%. See, I was. It’s not the first time I’m in the position I’m in now. In politics, I’ve been in this position during Buhari. Even this president here, I drove his system up to the primaries. So I’m a very, very skilled and experienced person in this,” Lawal said.

He added that his understanding of Nigerian politics had enabled him to recognise the challenges facing the current administration and identify opportunities his party could exploit.

“I could see the signs. I can see the signs, and we know the loopholes, and we are working on the loopholes,” he added.