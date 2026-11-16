2027: APM Speaks, Gives Update On Makinde, Atiku Alliance Talks

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has confirmed ongoing talks between its presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, and his counterpart in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, for the 2027 elections.

The APM Publicity Secretary in Oyo State, Michael Ogunsina, who gave the update, however, said that while discussions are ongoing for a possible alliance, no agreement has yet been reached between the two candidates or their parties.

He clarified that discussions are still ongoing on the structure and concessions for the possible alliance.

“As I speak, there is no concession yet. The alliance is yet to be finalised. It’s just a conversation,” he said on Sunday as quoted by Leadership.

Asked which political platform would be used to actualise the proposed alliance, Ogunsina said it could be any political party from the South.

He added that there were nine presidential candidates from the South, but only one would emerge as the coalition’s candidate.

He said details would only be made available to the public after all negotiations and agreements are concluded.

“We have not finished the conversation. Until after that, it would be announced to the public,” he said.

Naija News recalls that the opposition had said it intended to present a united front to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Recently, Makinde confirmed that the opposition is in active talks about working together to defeat President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

The Governor of Oyo State and APM presidential candidate revealed that he is ready to work with any opposition candidate that offers the best path to defeating Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections.

He assured that the opposition still has time, and the leaders are working together to achieve a common goal in the 2027 election.