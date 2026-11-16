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2027: APM Speaks, Gives Update On Makinde, Atiku Alliance Talks

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By Oladipo Abiola
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APM Presidential Candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde and his ADC counterpart, Atiku Abubakar
APM Presidential Candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde and his ADC counterpart, Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • The Allied Peoples Movement has confirmed ongoing talks between Seyi Makinde and Atiku Abubakar over a possible alliance for the 2027 elections.
  • APM’s Oyo State Publicity Secretary, Michael Ogunsina, said discussions cover the alliance’s structure and concessions, but neither candidate nor their parties have reached an agreement.
  • Ogunsina said the coalition could use any political party from the South and would announce details only after concluding negotiations and agreements.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has confirmed ongoing talks between its presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, and his counterpart in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, for the 2027 elections.

The APM Publicity Secretary in Oyo State, Michael Ogunsina, who gave the update, however, said that while discussions are ongoing for a possible alliance, no agreement has yet been reached between the two candidates or their parties.

He clarified that discussions are still ongoing on the structure and concessions for the possible alliance.

“As I speak, there is no concession yet. The alliance is yet to be finalised. It’s just a conversation,” he said on Sunday as quoted by Leadership.

Asked which political platform would be used to actualise the proposed alliance, Ogunsina said it could be any political party from the South.

He added that there were nine presidential candidates from the South, but only one would emerge as the coalition’s candidate.

He said details would only be made available to the public after all negotiations and agreements are concluded.

“We have not finished the conversation. Until after that, it would be announced to the public,” he said.

Naija News recalls that the opposition had said it intended to present a united front to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Recently, Makinde confirmed that the opposition is in active talks about working together to defeat President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

The Governor of Oyo State and APM presidential candidate revealed that he is ready to work with any opposition candidate that offers the best path to defeating Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections.

He assured that the opposition still has time, and the leaders are working together to achieve a common goal in the 2027 election.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling.

He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News.

His professional experience and expertise also includes SEO-driven journalism, news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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