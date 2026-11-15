2027: Nafiu Bala Offers To Reconcile With Atiku, David Mark ADC Leadership

Factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala Gombe, has offered to reconcile with former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, and other members of the David Mark-led leadership amid the lingering leadership crisis rocking the opposition coalition.

Naija News reports that Bala made this known in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, while reacting to the November 5 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which nullified the David Mark-led caretaker committee.

The court, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, delivered the judgment in a suit instituted by Bala, who challenged the process through which the caretaker committee emerged.

The ruling also set aside the process that led to Atiku’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.

Speaking on the development, Bala described the judgment as a victory for his faction, noting that they are awaiting the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment before approaching the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to effect changes to the party’s leadership records.

Despite celebrating the ruling, Bala said his faction was not interested in fighting the opposing camp, urging Atiku, Mark and other stakeholders to embrace reconciliation to strengthen the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said, “This is not a fight. Allah has given us victory, but we are not enemies. We are extending a hand of friendship to them to stop being arrogant and whatever they may say so that we can strengthen the opposition and face the government.”

Bala insisted that members seeking elective and leadership positions in the party must comply with its constitution, including fulfilling the stipulated membership requirements.

He said the party’s constitution required members to have at least two years of membership before becoming eligible for leadership positions.

While accusing the opposing faction of disregarding the party’s membership registration procedures, Bala alleged that Mark obtained his membership card from a former national chairman in Abuja rather than registering at his ward.

Bala also dismissed allegations that he was sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the opposition, insisting that his court action was solely aimed at protecting his rights and enforcing the ADC constitution.

He further argued that the large crowds attracted by the ADC during political engagements across the country should not be used to justify disregarding the party’s established rules.