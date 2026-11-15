A Governor Suspended An Imam At A Mosque Where I Prayed – Atiku Raises Alarm

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has accused politicians of “witch-hunting” people associated with him.

Naija News reports that the former vice president made the allegation on Saturday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, during his ongoing presidential campaign in the state.

He claimed that an Imam was suspended after leading a congregational prayer he attended.

Atiku said he was at the palace as mark of honor and respect to the traditional institutions.

“Your Royal Highness, for me, this is my home. I came to the palace to pay my respect and honor to our royal father.”

Atiku commended Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, for granting him unhindered access to Bauchi’s traditional emirate, adding, “I want to specially thank the Governor of Bauchi State for his hospitality to us because, in many places we visit, they do not allow us to see the traditional rulers. They do not allow us to pay our respects to them; instead, they block us.

“The ugly trend has reached a point where an imam at a mosque where I prayed was suspended by the governor. This prompted me to ask: In the history of Northern Nigeria, I know that an imam is under the authority of the paramount traditional ruler, the Emir, and not the governor, because a governor will complete his tenure and leave office, while the Emir remains in his position.

“Because of the growing lack of respect for traditional institutions, disregard for due process and abuse of established procedures, politicians are now encroaching on the jurisdiction of the Emir. I swear to God this will not happen under my watch.

“Even the colonial masters, when they came, met our traditional rulers leading our scholars, clerics and other traditional institutions.

“I want to assure Your Royal Highness that we have no intention of changing the history of our people. I pray Allah to give us the opportunity and the will to do what is right.”