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They Framed It – Kano Govt Reacts To Alleged Attack On Kwankwaso’s Convoy

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By Justina Otio
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NDC Vice Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso
NDC Vice Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Key Takeaways

  • The Kano State Government rejected reports that thugs attacked Rabiu Kwankwaso’s convoy in Bichi Local Government Area on Sunday evening.
  • Information Commissioner Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa accused the Kwankwasiyya movement of fabricating the incident for public sympathy and challenged members to provide evidence.
  • In a video shared by his media aide Safullahi Hassan, Kwankwaso urged youths during his Bichi visit to remain prepared and alert.

The Kano State Government has addressed claims of an alleged attack on the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Earlier reports had indicated that thugs attacked the convoy of Kwankwaso in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State on Sunday evening.

However, the state Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, claimed that the incident was fabricated to attract public sympathy.

Naija News reports that Tofa stated this in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday.

He accused the Kwankwasiyya movement of inventing the alleged incident in Bichi, challenging its members to provide evidence to substantiate the claim.

In an attempt to generate public sympathy, the Kwankwasiyya team has framed themselves a fictitious attack in Bichi, no pictures, no videos,” the commissioner wrote.

Similarly, Ibrahim Adam, Special Adviser to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on New Media, questioned the authenticity of the reported attack.

In a separate Facebook post, Adam accused the Kwankwasiyya movement of attempting to use the allegation to gain public sympathy.

Dear Kwankwasiyya, where are the pictures or videos of the attack? Cheap political blackmail to gain public sympathy,” he stated.

However, a video of Kwankwaso addressing youths during his visit to Bichi, shared by his media aide Safullahi Hassan, has emerged, with the NDC vice-presidential candidate urging them to remain prepared.

Addressing the youths, he urged them not to lower their guard, saying the period required them to stay alert.

“I am telling you to continue to be prepared. Young people, do not relent in dealing with these people. This is the time when anyone who tells us to ‘fold up’ should be told ‘never’, and they will realise that we are fully prepared,” he said.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina Otio is a Nigerian journalist who studied English and Literature at the University of Benin. Over the past seven years, she has worked across different aspects of journalism, covering politics, governance, entertainment and other developments. Her work also includes in-depth feature writing and street interviews that bring public perspectives to topical issues.
Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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