Kwankwaso Threatens Legal Action Against Kano Commissioner

A former Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has threatened to sue the state’s Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, if he fails to withdraw alleged defamatory statements against him within 48 hours.

Mustapha, who is the deputy governorship candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), also demanded a public apology from the commissioner to him, his family and the people of Kano State.

He made the demand while reacting to comments allegedly made by Sanusi Bature about his background, businesses and appointment as a commissioner.

Mustapha dismissed claims that his father, former Kano State Governor and Senator, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, established the Kiru Rehabilitation Centre because of him.

He explained that the centre was created as part of a government programme aimed at rehabilitating young people.

The former commissioner also rejected claims that he depended on his father to establish his businesses.

He insisted that he built his businesses independently, including a rice processing factory.

Mustapha further dismissed suggestions that his appointment as Commissioner for Youth and Sports was meant to reform his character.

According to him, he was appointed to serve the people of Kano State and contribute to the development of the state.

He accused the Information Commissioner of using his position to attack political opponents instead of informing residents about government activities.

Mustapha warned that his lawyers would take over the matter if Sanusi Bature failed to retract the alleged defamatory statements and apologise within 48 hours.

He added that he was prepared to use all lawful means to protect his name and reputation.

The NDC deputy governorship candidate also urged politicians to focus on policies, governance and their performance in office rather than attacking one another personally.