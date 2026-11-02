Kano Assembly Extends Suspension Of Three LG Chairmen By Another Three Months

Three local government chairmen in Kano State will remain suspended for another three months as the State House of Assembly continues its investigation into allegations of financial misappropriation and abuse of office against them.

The Assembly also extended the mandate of the committee investigating the allegations by another three months to allow it to complete its work and submit its findings.

The decision was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Kamaluddeen Shawai, Naija News reports.

The House had initially given the ad hoc committee three months to investigate the allegations against the council chairmen and submit its report.

However, following the expiration of the first deadline, the lawmakers approved another three months for the committee to examine the petitions and conclude its investigation.

The statement said the extension was necessary to allow the committee to complete its assignment and present its findings to the Assembly.

The affected chairmen were suspended over allegations of financial misappropriation, abuse of office and other acts of misconduct.

They are Bello Abdullahi Gadanya of Bagwai Local Government Area, Dr Alhassan Salisu of Bebeji Local Government Area and Abubakar Mustapha of Rogo Local Government Area.

Barely two weeks ago, the Kano State House of Assembly suspended Yusuf Bello Aliyu, who represents Nassarawa Local Government Area, for three months over alleged insulting remarks directed at Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Naija News recalls that the suspension was announced during the assembly’s plenary session on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

The assembly also directed Aliyu to stay away from all legislative activities throughout the three-month suspension period.

The decision followed the circulation of a video showing the lawmaker holding a rabbit by its ears while making comments allegedly considered offensive to the governor.

The incident reportedly prompted concerns among members of the assembly, leading to the decision to take disciplinary action against the lawmaker.

Before the suspension was announced, the assembly had indicated its intention to invite Aliyu to explain his actions and address the controversy surrounding the video.

Speaking after Wednesday’s plenary session, Lawan Hussaini Dala said the suspended lawmaker was expected to appear before the assembly and issue a public apology to Governor Yusuf.