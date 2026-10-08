Kano Sports Commission Secretary, Bashir Maizare, Dies

The Kano State sports community has been thrown into mourning following the death of the Secretary of the Kano State Sports Commission, Bashir Maizare.

Maizare died on Wednesday night, the commission announced on Thursday.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Ashiru Gidan-Tudu, the commission confirmed the death and announced arrangements for his burial.

According to the statement, funeral prayers for the deceased will be held on Thursday at his residence in Kofar Wambai, Kano.

The commission described Maizare’s death as a great loss to the sports community in the state.

It prayed for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and asked Him to grant his family, colleagues and associates the strength to cope with the loss.

The commission also prayed for the repose of his soul.

In other news, Sporting Lagos head coach Jeffrey Buter has been fined ₦500,000 by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) over comments he made about officiating after his side’s local derby against Ikorodu City.

Naija News reports that Buter was invited to Abuja on Wednesday, October 7, to explain his remarks and admitted that he erred in his post-match interview.

The NPFL took his limited experience in the league into consideration before imposing the fine and warned coaches and club officials against making reckless or inflammatory statements.

The Sporting Lagos coach has seven working days to pay the fine or face further sanctions. The league body also reminded coaches and club officials to channel complaints about officiating through the appropriate official procedures.