Do Not Provoke Us To Abandon The Law – Kwankwasiyya Warns Kano Govt

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has accused the Kano State Government of intimidating and harassing critics and opposition supporters in the state.

Naija News reports that the movement made the allegations in a statement issued Wednesday by its spokesperson, Habibu Sale Mohammed, in response to an Amnesty International report on alleged arrests, detention, and harassment of critics of the Kano government.

Kwankwasiyya, however, vowed to seek legal redress over the alleged violations.

The movement said the report supported concerns it had previously raised about what it described as a shrinking democratic space in the state.

It alleged that several people had been affected by the reported arrests and intimidation, including Abba Ibrahim Kofar Nasarawa, popularly known as Aiha K Nass; Murtala Muhammad Dawanau; Fatima Dayyabu; Maryam Usman, also known as Golden Queen; Muhammad Ahmad; Hafsat Muhammad Sauwama Kauwama; Khadija Garba Kadnass; Ismail Hassan Hussain Lajin Dala; and Isa Zanna Isa.

The group also said Amnesty International had raised concerns over alleged threats against Zaidu Magaji.

The movement particularly expressed concern over the continued detention of Aiha K Nass, who it said had been arrested and brought before a Sharia court.

“The initial bail application was refused but was later granted under stringent conditions, including a requirement to provide two serving permanent secretaries and a Kano State Government employee as sureties,” the group said.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement said it had petitioned the Chief Judge of Kano State and the Kano State Judicial Service Commission over the conduct and circumstances of proceedings before the Sharia Court, Ungogo Division.

It said the decision to seek institutional intervention aimed to obtain a review of the matter through lawful channels.

“We expect the petition to receive fair and impartial consideration, with appropriate action taken if any wrongdoing or procedural violation is established,” the movement said.

It also warned that it would continue to use legal and constitutional avenues to challenge what it considers violations of its members’ and other citizens’ rights.

“We will not respond to intimidation with violence. We will not encourage our members to take the law into their own hands,” the statement said.

It further urged the judiciary to protect its independence and ensure that citizens appearing before the courts receive fair and impartial treatment.

“Let nobody provoke us into abandoning the path of law. Our response will continue to be constitutional, peaceful and lawful,” the group said.