Kwankwasiyya Challenges Kano Govt Over Alleged Suspension Of Road Project

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has questioned the Kano State Government’s alleged attempt to suspend and relocate a federal constituency road project in the Ungogo/Minjibir Federal Constituency.

The Movement asked the government to explain the reason for the reported suspension.

Kwankwasiyya argued that residents should not lose development projects because of politics.

Naija News reports that it made the demand in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Dr Habib Mai Lemo.

According to the statement, the Kano State Ministry of Works’ action raises concerns about whether projects facilitated by opposition lawmakers are being treated differently.

“The Kano State Government owes the public a clear and convincing explanation of why projects facilitated by opposition lawmakers appear to attract extraordinary administrative intervention.

“Residents should not be denied a road, school, healthcare facility or any other public service simply because the elected representative who facilitated it belongs to an opposition party,” Mai Lemo said.

The movement challenged the government to show that the same standard was being applied to all federal constituency projects across Kano, regardless of the political party of the sponsoring lawmaker.

Kwankwasiyya also expressed concern over the suspension of three councillors in Kano Municipal Local Government Area over allegations linked to project implementation, saying the affected councillors had disputed the claims against them.

It also cited the suspension of two councillors from Tarauni Local Government Area, alleging that the action followed their continued identification with the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

“We have received serious complaints that these councillors are being targeted because they refused to abandon their political platform and defect to the ruling camp. If established, that would amount to a grave abuse of democratic principles,” Mai Lemo said.