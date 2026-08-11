Kwankwasiyya Spokesman, Mohammed Speaks On NDC In-house Fighting Over Campaign Council

The Spokesman for the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Habibu Sale Mohammed, has dismissed purported in-house fights within the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) over the campaign council.

Naija News reports that Mohammed, in an interview with Punch, said the presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi, the vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, and other stakeholders are working hand in hand to ensure they produce a credible campaign council that will lead the party to success in 2027.

Muhammad also dismissed alleged crisis in the party, stressing that the recent establishment of a reconciliation committee had nothing to do with a fight but rather had to do with the contestants and those that have contested and lost the primary elections.

According to him, the party was also making efforts to ensure that the enthusiasm exhibited by several individuals and groups that wanted to be part of the campaign, either as part of the party’s campaign structure or as individuals, have a central directorate that will coordinate their activities.

He said, “I want to make it clear to you that there is no in-house fighting in NDC as regards any campaign structure or what have you.

“Both the presidential candidate and his running mate and the party leader, together with other stakeholders, are actually working hand in hand to ensure they have a credible campaign council that will lead the party to success. So there is no division or infighting in the house.

“As far as we know, there is no problem whatsoever within the party. Nobody is fighting over anything else.

“That one is also part of the move by the party to make sure that those that have lost in the primary elections or who could not emerge as the candidates of the party were persuaded to be able to feel that they are part of the party. So, that one is a normal reconciliation committee that actually deals with the issues of the primaries.

“The party and the national leadership have constituted a committee that will harmonise all these movements’ activities for it to actually be positive to the party and ensure that the party continues to get strong and our candidates are sold out in the best way possible.”