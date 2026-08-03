INEC: Kwankwasiyya Queries Tinubu’s Blank Primary, Secondary School Qualifications

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has joined calls for clarification over the omission of President Bola Tinubu’s primary and secondary school qualifications from the personal particulars submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The movement’s spokesman, Habibu Muhammed, in an interview with Punch, described the questions being raised by Nigerians as legitimate, arguing that the public deserved a clear explanation from the appropriate authorities.

Muhammed said the constitutional provisions on the minimum educational requirement for a presidential candidate should be properly interpreted and applied.

He said, “I think the constitution is very clear as to the minimum qualification one should possess before becoming the president.

“Sometimes you wonder what exactly that means because when they say something is minimal, it means it is the basic requirement. When such is not available, I think one should begin to ask what happened.”

The spokesman maintained that the controversy should not be dismissed because similar questions were raised during the 2023 election cycle.

According to him, the relevant documents should be examined to determine whether the omission amounted to a violation of the law or merely required further explanation.

Muhammed stated, “So, Nigerians are legitimately demanding answers, actually. And I think they have every reason to do so.

“It doesn’t matter whether somebody got away with it the first time in 2023. Let it be scrutinised and proven.

“If that means a violation of the law or shortcomings, I think there is really nothing more important than making sure that the right thing is done at whatever point it was discovered.”

He said the matter could be resolved through a clear judicial interpretation or an authoritative pronouncement from the courts.

“I think it is a legitimate question that Nigerians are asking, and a solid explanation should be given, be it through the decision of the courts or any kind of pronouncement by the Supreme Court, for us to be clear,” he added.

Muhammed argued that primary and secondary education formed the foundation of higher academic qualifications, making questions about the blank sections understandable.

“You don’t expect people to build a house without a foundation at all. And the foundation for any academic qualification lies in the primary and secondary schools,” he said.

The Kwankwasiyya spokesman called for a definite interpretation of the relevant law to prevent continued speculation and provide guidance for future candidates.

He added, “We need to have a definite position of the law on the subject matter so that people will stop speculating or doing guesswork.

“That will continue to guide our politicians and their political life.”