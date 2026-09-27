Govt Suspends Kano Durbar, Horse-Riding Activities Over Security Concerns

The Kano State Government has suspended all Durbar processions and horse-riding activities within the Kano metropolis until further notice.

The State Security Council took the decision after an emergency meeting at the Government House, where officials reviewed the security situation around the planned activities.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the move was a precautionary measure to prevent possible clashes and protect lives and property, Naija News reports.

According to the statement, security assessments showed that a large number of supporters had been mobilised for the planned activities.

The government said the level of mobilization raised concerns about possible confrontation and a breakdown of law and order.

“The State Security Council resolved to take precautionary measures to prevent any possible confrontation, preserve public order, and avoid any potential loss of lives or damage to property,” the statement said.

It added that the council, in line with the government’s responsibility to protect lives and property, directed the suspension of the planned Durbar processions and horse-riding activities.

The government said it had directed all relevant security agencies to enforce the restriction across the metropolis.

It warned that it would take appropriate lawful action against anyone who violates the directive or engages in activities that threaten public peace and security.

The state government appealed to residents, traditional institutions, political actors, their supporters and other stakeholders to remain calm and comply with the directive.

It also urged all parties to remain peaceful and law-abiding as the government works to maintain public order across the state.

“The Government assures the people of Kano State that all necessary measures are being taken to protect lives and property and maintain peace and public order across the state,” the statement added.