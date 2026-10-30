Kano Electoral Commission Chairman Resigns

The Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Professor Sani Lawal Malumfashi, has resigned from his position.

He resigned after being nominated for appointment as a commissioner by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

His resignation was confirmed in a statement issued by Bashir Habib Yahya, his media aide.

Naija News reports that Malumfashi announced his decision during a farewell meeting with commissioners and staff of the electoral commission.

During his farewell address, the outgoing chairman thanked the commissioners and members of staff for their support and cooperation throughout his time at the commission.

He also praised their contributions to the successful conduct of the 2024 local government elections in Kano State.

He said: “I urge you all to extend the same cooperation and support to the incoming leadership to ensure that the commission continues to carry out its responsibilities smoothly.

I also seek forgiveness from anyone I may have offended in the course of my service, as I hold no grudges against anyone.”

In other news, spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Kenneth Okonkwo has warned that the appointment of Oluyemi Titilayo Adeyemi-Showunmi to head the Electoral Operations Department of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could undermine public trust.

Adeyemi-Showunmi is the wife of Segun Showunmi, who is a member of the Communication and Strategy Committee of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

Reacting to her appointment during an interview on Arise News, Okonkwo stated that the development raises concerns about the credibility of the 2027 general election.