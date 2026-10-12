Kano Shuts Nine Private Schools For Allegedly Bypassing Regulatory Rules

Nine private schools in Kano State have been ordered to close for seven days over their failure to meet registration revalidation and recertification requirements.

The Kano State Private and Voluntary Institutions Board (KSPVIB) said the closure would take effect from Monday, October 12, 2026, and last for seven days.

The board’s Executive Secretary, Comrade Baba Abubakar Umar, disclosed this during a media parley in Kano, explaining that the affected schools had failed to comply with the required regulatory procedures, Naija News reports.

The schools are Zayyad Academy, Success International Schools, Sunshine International School, Perfect Schools, Al-Fa’iq International College, Mainasara International School, Shubla Academy, Darul Mu’uminat Comprehensive School and Hanan International School.

Umar also revealed that the board had identified 111 schools allegedly operating outside the required regulatory procedures.

He warned that any of the affected institutions that reopened without authorization would face legal action.

According to him, the enforcement exercise is aimed at strengthening the regulation of private schools and ensuring that they comply with approved educational standards.

The board’s executive secretary also cautioned private school owners against increasing school fees without approval.

He warned against forcing parents to buy uniforms and books exclusively from their children’s schools.

Umar further advised school proprietors against expelling pupils without informing their parents.

He urged all private schools in the state to renew their operating licences for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The board noted that the previous certificates expired on July 31, 2026, making the renewal of operating licences necessary for the new academic session.