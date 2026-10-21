Kano Assembly Suspends Lawmaker Over Alleged Insult To Governor

The Kano State House of Assembly has suspended Yusuf Bello Aliyu, who represents Nassarawa Local Government Area, for three months over alleged insulting remarks directed at Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Naija News reports that the suspension was announced during the assembly’s plenary session on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

The assembly also directed Aliyu to stay away from all legislative activities throughout the three-month suspension period.

The decision followed the circulation of a video showing the lawmaker holding a rabbit by its ears while making comments allegedly considered offensive to the governor.

The incident reportedly prompted concerns among members of the assembly, leading to the decision to take disciplinary action against the lawmaker.

Before the suspension was announced, the assembly had indicated its intention to invite Aliyu to explain his actions and address the controversy surrounding the video.

Speaking after Wednesday’s plenary session, Lawan Hussaini Dala said the suspended lawmaker was expected to appear before the assembly and issue a public apology to Governor Yusuf.

In other news, the eight suspended members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have dismissed reports that they rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers said their visit to the President had nothing to do with party politics; it focused on their suspension from the Assembly and their unpaid entitlements.