Kano Assembly Confirms Rabiu-Kwankwaso, Others As Commissioners

The Kano State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of four individuals as commissioners.

This decision was made following the consideration of nominees presented by Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

The confirmed commissioners include Mustafa Rabi’u-Kwankwaso, Adamu Aliyu-Kibiya, Abduljabar Garko, and Shehu Aliyu-Yanmedi.

Naija News had earlier reported that Mustafa, the son of former Kano State governor Rabiu-Kwakwanso, was nominated as a commissioner in the state.

However, in a session held on Tuesday, the assembly members deliberated on the governor’s selection and unanimously approved the appointments, demonstrating a commitment to strengthening the state’s administrative capabilities.

In a related development, Governor Abba Yusuf has taken steps to broaden the administrative structure of Kano State by proposing the creation of four new ministries.

According to a letter read by the Speaker, Jibrin Falgore, during the plenary, the governor’s initiative aims to cater to the state’s evolving developmental requirements.

The new ministries proposed are the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Power and Renewable Energy, Internal Security, and Solid Minerals.

Governor Yusuf’s letter underscores the administration’s focus on addressing critical areas that are pivotal for the state’s growth and the well-being of its residents.

Furthermore, the governor has also requested the assembly’s approval for the dissolution of the boards of the assembly commission and the appointment of new members.

