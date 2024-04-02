Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Man For Stabbing Friend To Death In Kano

Advertisement

The Kano State Police Command has taken into custody 25-year-old Abba Ibrahim, in connection with the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Zaharadeen Iliyasi.

Naija News reports that the incident, which resulted in Iliyasi’s death, occurred following a dispute between the two friends at Chiranci Dorayi Quarters, Kano, on the night of March 29, 2024.

The spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, released a statement detailing the events leading to the tragic incident.

According to the report, the altercation led Ibrahim, also known as ‘Dan ‘Kuda’, to attack Iliyasi with a knife, striking him in the neck and causing severe bleeding.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the distress call around 10:30 pm, Commissioner of Police Mohammed Gumel immediately ordered a blockade of all state entry and exit points to prevent the suspect from fleeing.

The swift action by the police led to the apprehension of Ibrahim as he attempted to escape to the Niger Republic.

“Zaharadeen Iliyasu was rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano where a medical doctor on duty certified the body dead,” the statement read.

Advertisement

The suspect was subsequently arrested and is currently under the custody of the command’s Criminal Investigation Department, Homicide Section, for further investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that Ibrahim carried out the stabbing under the influence of intoxicating substances. He confessed to the crime during initial questioning by the police.

Commissioner Gumel has assured the public of a thorough investigation and due process in handling the case. He also emphasized the importance of community cooperation with the police to ensure safety and justice.

Advertisement