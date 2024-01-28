52 Kano Keke Riders Nabbed Over Immoral Haircut

Fifty-two commercial tricycle operators, also known as Yan Adaidaita Sahu, have been arrested by the Kano State Hisbah Board for allegedly having immoral haircuts, peddling illegal narcotics and substances, and associating with women in their vehicles.

Naija News reports that agents from the Hisbah command arrested the tricycle riders in various areas of the city of Kano.

Recently, the Hisbah leadership began an exercise known as “Operation Kau da Badala (Operation Fight against Immorality),” with the goal of purging Kano State of immoral practices like drug addiction, prostitution, and the sale and use of alcohol, among other things.

Addressing the 52 tricycle riders on Friday, the Deputy Commander-General of Hisbah, Sheikh Mujahid Aminuddeen, said, “We want to use this opportunity to appeal to you to avoid such acts and acts capable of tarnishing the image of our religion and culture of the Kano people.”

He further revealed that the tricyclists were accused of peddling illicit narcotics, transporting women to locations where they commit immoral acts, riding about in only shorts, mixing unrelated men and women, and putting offensive posters on their cars.

“As Muslims, we will not accept this behaviour and activities of the tricycle riders. That is why we brought you here to admonish you on the negative implications of these acts on our religion and culture as people of Kano,” he said.

The tricycle riders were reportedly brought to the board’s offices, where they were reprimanded by officials before being released.