Kwankwaso’s Son, Three Others Nominated For Commissioner Position In Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has nominated Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, the son of the NNPP Presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for a commissioner position in the state.

Naija News reports that the nomination was part of a list submitted to the Kano State Assembly on Tuesday, signalling a blend of new and familiar political faces in the state’s governance landscape.

Alongside Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, the governor’s list includes three other nominees: Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Usman Shehu Aliyu, and Abduljabbar Garko.

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Jibril Falgore, confirmed the receipt of the executive list during a plenary session on Tuesday.

He announced that the screening of the commissioner nominees will commence early next week, marking the next step in formalizing their appointments.

The inclusion of Mustapha Kwankwaso is particularly notable, given his lineage’s political significance in Kano and the broader Nigerian political sphere.

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf distanced his administration on Sunday from the alleged allocation of N6 billion for the Ramadan Feeding Programme in the state.

Naija News gathered that Governor Yusuf dismissed the allegations on his official X handle.

He said, “Over the past few days, I’ve observed heightened media speculations about our government purportedly budgeting the sum of six billion naira for the Ramadan Feeding Program.

“I wish to categorically state that the actual amount for the program is the sum of one billion one hundred and ninety seven million seven hundred thousand naira, for the whole month.

“I also counsel the media to ensure that they get their figures regarding our projects from the proper sources without giving credence to speculative figures.”