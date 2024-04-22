Ganduje Sold Govt Company At Ridiculous Price To His Family – Kano Anti-corruption Commission

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCCAC) has said the former Governor of the state, Abdullah Ganduje, sold a company belonging to the state government at a ridiculous price to the former first family of the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, made this known in an interview on Arise News on Sunday.

Magaji said the wife of the former governor was the secretary of all accounts that were used to siphon the state funds and Ganduje sold a government company at a ridiculous price to his family.

The PCCA chairman said the company that was sold by Ganduje to his family is a cotton ginnery that deals with the ginnery of cotton.

Magaji concluded that the ultimate goal of investigating Ganduje is to serve as a deterrent to other government officials in the state.

He said: “The spouse of the former governor, she used to be the secretary of all the accounts that were linked in such particular allegations and the allegations are not all about this 51 billion. Because this 51, as I’m telling you, is virtually, I think it’s 90 percent of it was taken in cash. It’s only been traced. But it was taken in cash.

“But this one, it is on a particular issue. Whereby, you know, a company belonging to Kano government was sold to a company that belonged to the first family and this first family, all these people you mentioned, they were directors and that, including the person that you just mentioned, visited me in the office and at the same time, the spouse, I mean the wife of the former governor, is the secretary of that account and that company is a cotton ginnery that deals with the ginnery of cotton.

“We have cotton ginnery, we have cotton tannery. All the two companies were sold. But this particular one was sold to his family and under his hand, at the stupid price of, ridiculous price, forgive me, of N320 million. Instead of the bono of the property, which was N2 billion.

“So you see, and even the said N320 million was not remitted. It was only, we were only able to trace. We traced 90 million naira and this 90 million naira, we traced it back to this local government money.”

On April 18, the son of the former governor, Abdulazeez Ganduje, visited the anti-graft agency to show support for the commission’s case against his dad, mum and brother.

In 2021, Abdulazeez dragged Hafsat Ganduje, his mother, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a bribery and land fraud case.