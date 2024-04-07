Kano Lawmaker, Halilu Kundila Dies At 59

Advertisement

The lawmaker representing Shanono/Bagwai State Constituency in the Kano State Assembly, Halilu Kundila, has passed away at age 59.

Naija News reports that Kundila passed away on Saturday night after succumbing to a brief illness.

Confirming the development to Daily Trust, a relative disclosed that the lawmaker died at his residence.

The family source disclosed that the funeral prayer for the deceased lawmaker was held on Sunday morning at Kundila in the Shanono Local Government Area of the state.

“The lawmaker died on Saturday night after a brief illness and had since been buried in his hometown, Kundila,” the source said.

The deceased lawmaker is survived by his four wives and 17 children.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s led government of Kano State has established two judicial commissions of inquiry to investigate instances of public property misappropriation, political violence, and missing persons that occurred during the tenure of his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, from 2015 to 2023.

During the inauguration of these panels on Thursday, Governor Yusuf emphasized the importance of holding accountable anyone found guilty of these offences.

He reiterated that uncovering the truth behind the cases of political violence in the state and prosecuting those responsible was a key commitment he made when assuming office.

According to him, political violence is a major setback to democracy and that the event in Kano must not be swept under the carpet.

Governor Yusuf said: “Political violence is a major setback to democracy worldwide. It leads to loss of lives and property as well as mistrust on the part of the people and those in power.

“The disturbing cases of political killings especially in 2023 must not be swept under the carpet, this is to ensure we prevent future occurrences.

“The first commission under Justice Zuwaira Yusuf will look into cases of political violence and missing persons from 2015-2023.

“We expect them to unravel the criminal network involved and unmask the sponsors to face justice, find its causes and find out where violence is associated with 2015, 2019 and 2013.”