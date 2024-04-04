JUST IN: Kano Gov Inaugurates Panels To Probe Ganduje, Doguwa, Others

Advertisement

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s led government of Kano State has established two judicial commissions of inquiry to investigate instances of public property misappropriation, political violence, and missing persons that occurred during the tenure of his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, from 2015 to 2023.

During the inauguration of these panels on Thursday, Governor Yusuf emphasized the importance of holding accountable anyone found guilty of these offences.

He reiterated that uncovering the truth behind the cases of political violence in the state and prosecuting those responsible was a key commitment he made when assuming office.

According to him, political violence is a major setback to democracy and that the event in Kano must not be swept under the carpet.

Governor Yusuf said: “Political violence is a major setback to democracy worldwide. It leads to loss of lives and property as well as mistrust on the part of the people and those in power.

“The disturbing cases of political killings especially in 2023 must not be swept under the carpet, this is to ensure we prevent future occurrences.

“The first commission under Justice Zuwaira Yusuf will look into cases of political violence and missing persons from 2015-2023.

“We expect them to unravel the criminal network involved and unmask the sponsors to face justice, find its causes and find out where violence is associated with 2015, 2019 and 2013.”

Naija News understands that the second commission of inquiry was inaugurated under the leadership of Justice Faruk Lawan with the purpose of investigating instances of misappropriation of public property and assets.

The governor urged Justice Lawan and his team to diligently uncover cases of misappropriation, particularly those involving the previous administration both within and outside the state.

The governor made it clear that this initiative is not politically motivated and does not target any specific individual. Instead, it is a response to the mandate given by the people of the state.

Yusuf urged the commission members to remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice, emphasizing the importance of upholding their oath and serving the best interests of the people of Kano.

It could be recalled that a ranking member of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, was arrested during the last general election over alleged arson and murder.

The lawmaker was subsequently granted bail.