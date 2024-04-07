‘Stop Dragging Tinubu Into Your Corruption Saga’ – Gov Yusuf Warns Ganduje

Advertisement

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has warned the Immediate past Governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, against dragging President Bola Tinubu, into his corruption saga.

Naija News reports that Yusuf, in a statement through his media aide, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, on Sunday, April 7, noted that his administration will stop at nothing to bring Ganduje to book over the corruption perpetuated during his eight years of leadership.

The Governor claims that his administration’s eight months in office have remarkably outweighed Ganduje’s eight wasted years of political caricature and maladministration by all standards.

Yusuf insisted that Ganduje presided over two unproductive tenures, which were characterised by nepotism and an inability to cater to the needs of Kano’s population.

He advised Ganduje to stop dragging Tinubu into his court case because the president would not want to interfere in cases before the court, just like the governorship tribunal judgement.

He said, “Our eight months in office has remarkably outweighed Ganduje’s eight wasted years of political caricature and maladministration by all standards. He advised Ganduje to focus on defending himself at the court, instead of disgracing his image in the media space.

“We wish to warn Ganduje to stop dragging the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into his corruption saga, as we believe that our able and well respected President does not interfere into cases before the courts of competent jurisdiction, as we witnessed during our trying times at the Supreme Court when he allowed justice to prevail for the opposition parties.”