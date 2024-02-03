INEC Suspends Rerun Elections In Enugu, Kano, Akwa Ibom Constituencies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the suspension of ongoing rerun elections in specific constituencies in Enugu, Kano, and Akwa Ibom States due to disruptions, irregularities, and abduction of election officials.

INEC closely monitored disruptions during elections in Akwa Ibom, Enugu, and Kano. Polls started smoothly in 8,934 units across 26 states, but disruptions occurred in specific areas.

The affected areas include Enugu South 1 State Constituency in Enugu State, Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency in Kano State.

The electoral body disclosed this in a statement signed by its National Commissioner & Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, on Saturday.

