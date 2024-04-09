EFCC Begins Probe Of Eight Suspected Oil Thieves In Akwa Ibom

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Command, announced on Tuesday that it had taken eight individuals into custody suspected of engaging in illegal oil trading.

Naija News reports that the suspects, who were apprehended onboard MV Jasmine, are currently under investigation for operating without the requisite licensing for handling petroleum products.

This development follows their arrest by the Nigerian Navy Ship Forward Operating Base Ibaka in Akwa Ibom on February 23, 2024. The suspects were subsequently handed over to the EFCC by the Commanding Officer, Captain (NN) Uche Aneke, on April 3, 2024.

EFCC’s head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, detailed that the crew members were found with approximately 30,000 litres of suspected crude oil.

The petroleum product was stored in a sealed compartment within the wooden boat and in four additional Geepee tanks.

The suspects identified include Pere Ebiye (Captain), Okon David (DeckMan), Enuwa Wilson (Cook), Wesley Okon (DeckMan), Ade Ojo Idowu (Assistant engineer), Oluwadamire Abraham (DeckMan), Oluwole Azuzu (Assistant captain), and Taiwo Adebanwo (Chief Engineer).

During the handover, Captain Aneke emphasized the Navy’s commitment to ensuring the security of Nigeria’s waterways and its continuous efforts to combat criminal activities therein.

He expressed confidence that the arrest would serve as a deterrent to similar illicit undertakings.

At the handover, the EFCC, Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, ASE1 Terseer Chinyam, who took custody of the suspects on behalf of the anti-graft agency, extended the Commission’s gratitude towards the Nigerian Navy for its collaborative efforts.

He reaffirmed the EFCC’s dedication to partnering with the Navy and other security agencies in the fight against economic crimes within the country.