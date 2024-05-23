JUST IN: Kano Govt To Reinstate Former CBN Governor Lamido Sanusi As Emir

A former Central Bank Governor (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, is set to be reportedly reinstated as the Emir of Kano.

Naija News understands that this follows the passage of a new law by the State House of Assembly which abolished four emirates created in addition to the Emir of Kano.

The emirates were created under a controversial law in 2019 by the administration of former Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to LEADERSHIP, there is no official statement yet on Sanusi’s reinstatement, but sources privy to the situation told the newspaper that Sanusi will be in Kano on Friday.

The sources said, “So certainly with the passage of the Bill, Sanusi automatically stands reinstated. No need for confirmation, the thing is to wait for the governor to assent to it.”

Naija News earlier reported that the State Assembly passed a bill titled, ‘The Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill, 2024’, which dissolved the establishment of the additional emirates.

This was announced by the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to the state governor, Tuwita on X, stating that the bill was passed after it scaled third reading before the lawmakers.

The new law has abrogated the creation of the emirates created in 2019 and the restoration of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano Emirate.

Recall that the law was first amended in 2019 amid a rift between Ganduje and Sanusi, which led to the removal of the former CBN boss as the Emir of Kano.

The first amendment broke the Kano Emirate into five with the creation of Rano, Karaye, Gaya and Bichi emirates, and the appointment of first-class emirs for the new emirates, eventually culminating in the deposition of the then-Emir of Kano.

