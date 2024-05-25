Kano Govt Set To Extend Tenure Of 44 LG Interim Management Committees

The Kano State House of Assembly has received a letter from the Executive seeking to extend the tenure of the Interim Management Committees (IMCs) for the state’s 44 Local Government Areas.

Naija News reports that the Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Gwarzo, is also the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

In the letter, the deputy governor is seeking approval after the IMC’s first three months in office expire.

While reading the letter of request during Friday’s plenary session, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Ismail Falgore, pointed out that the tenure of the IMCs expires on June 8, 2024.

“I bring to the house to consider and approve the committee for the interim management committee to steer the affairs of their respective local governments for another period from June 9 to September 9, 2024,” part of the letter stated.

Speaking, a member representing the Dala constituency, Lawan Dala, noted that, according to the law’s provisions, the committees can only be reinstated before the expiration date.

The lawmaker stated that the IMCs need to be invited early enough to be approved for another three months before an election is conducted.

After careful deliberations, the House agreed to invite the IMCs to be approved as IMCs for another three months on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The House also conducted the first reading of the Kano State Second Class Emirate Councils Establishment Bill, 2024.