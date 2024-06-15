‘Tomorrow I May Die Or Another Governor Remove Me’ – Sanusi

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th Emir of Kano, on Saturday, said he is not worried about the possibility of another governor removing him.

Naija News recalls that the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, dethroned Sanusi in 2020.

While Sanusi was reinstated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir, is contesting his dethronement in the court.

In an interview with Saturday Sun, Sanusi said only God knows how long he will stay on the throne.

He said: “For me, even now that I am here, only God knows how long I will be here. I can die tomorrow. Another governor can come tomorrow and say that he has removed me, it doesn’t matter.

“But I am happy if he does not touch the emirate. I am happy that I will not leave a history that it was during my time that these 1000 years of history was destroyed.

“So, I am grateful to this government, grateful to this Assembly that they have corrected that, that we have the emirate restored to what it was and Insha’Allah that when I die or when I leave, the person who inherits will inherit what we had. It’s about the system, not about me or about any individual.”

Regarding the lessons you learned while away from the throne in the last four years, the Emir said: “Life is always a continuous process of learning and relearning. And for me, I had always believed, as they say, that we should not waste a crisis. So, anytime I have a crisis, it’s an opportunity to do something else.

“In the last four years I’ve not been idle. In fact, I had just completed writing a PhD Thesis in the University of London, a week before I returned to Kano. I will be going back next month to conclude some things, because I will be graduating in September.”