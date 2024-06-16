How I Want To Be Remembered By Kano People, Nigerians – Emir Sanusi

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, in a recent interview, revealed how he wants the people of Kano State and Nigeria to remember him.

Sanusi in an interview with Sun Newspaper, said he does not want to be cursed when he leaves this world and people remember him.

He further stated that when someone is in leadership, you will either leave that position being cursed or people pray for you.

Speaking on how he would want to be remembered Sanusi said, In the Quran, the prophet Ibrahim had a prayer. He said: “Grant me an honourable mention among those who come after.” All I hope for and all I pray for is that when I leave this world, when people remember me, they will not be cursing me. They’ll be praising me, they’ll be praying for me. That is all. How that happens, I don’t know. But this is my prayer. That the people of Kano and the people of Nigeria will remember me and say, He was a good man. God, have mercy on him.

“When you are in leadership, you will end up in one of two ways. You can leave leadership and everybody is cursing you, blaming you. God will never forgive that person.

“You’ve seen leaders that, even in their lifetime, they’ve left office. People are already saying, God will not forgive you. It will not be good for you. I do not want that. So, how I want to be remembered is, I would like to leave this world and have the people that I leave behind remember me and pray for me for good.”