Governor Yusuf Reveals Why He Returned Muhammadu Sanusi II As Emir Of Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has praised the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano, acknowledging his sterling leadership qualities, deep understanding of Islamic principles, and contemporary perspectives.

Yusuf, while receiving the Emir and his entourage on the traditional Hauwa Nassarawa homage at the Government House on Tuesday, stated that Sanusi’s return to the palace was a result of his exceptional leadership skills and commitment to the welfare of the people.

“Since he came, he has been leading us in prayers, unlike many Emirs. When we look at formal education, he has all it takes to be everywhere. An emir who loves his people,” Yusuf said.

The Governor further emphasized that Sanusi, since his reinstatement, has worked diligently to unite the emirate council and various Islamic sects, while also leading efforts against social vices in Kano. This, Yusuf highlighted, demonstrates Sanusi’s multifaceted leadership approach, combining traditional wisdom with a commitment to modern social challenges.

Governor Yusuf used the occasion to spotlight his administration’s developmental projects and reaffirmed his goal of transforming Kano into a mega city.

He mentioned that his efforts are not only focused on infrastructure but are also aimed at ensuring that local government administration aligns with the needs of the grassroots to ensure that the dividends of democracy reach all corners of the state.

“The impact of our developmental projects is becoming visible, and we are extending similar efforts to the local governments to ensure that every citizen enjoys the benefits of governance,” Yusuf added.

Emir Sanusi II Commends The Government For Reinstatement

Emir Sanusi II, in his address, expressed his gratitude to the government and the state House of Assembly for reinstating him to the throne.

He praised the state for its remarkable strides in human development, noting that the progress in education, infrastructure, and healthcare under Governor Yusuf’s leadership is commendable.

The Emir also urged local government chairmen to step up their efforts to improve living conditions at the grassroots, ensuring that the benefits of governance reach the most underserved communities.

“The local government chairmen must intensify their efforts towards ensuring better living conditions for the people,” Sanusi said.

In keeping with tradition, Emir Sanusi II participated in the 1903 traditional Hauwa Nassarawa homage, a highly regarded cultural practice.

However, due to the security concerns surrounding large public gatherings, Naija News reports that the Emir chose not to participate in the usual horse procession, opting instead to travel in a vehicle convoy to the Government House.

Sanusi also made a conscious decision to avoid the regular state road routes to the Government House, further ensuring the security of his movement and avoiding any potential conflicts.