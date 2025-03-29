Police Speak On Alleged Killing Of Travellers In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has debunked reports of an alleged attack on an 18-seater passenger bus and the killing of the travellers.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement on Saturday, described the report as false and urged members of the public to disregard it.

He added that an investigation has commenced to unravel the source of the fake news being spread on social media.

“The police command reaffirms its commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety and security of all residents, and promoting harmony among diverse communities.

“An investigation is currently underway to uncover the source of this fake news, and those responsible will face consequences for their actions.

“The command urges the public to disregard this fake news and refrain from spreading unverified information that can cause harm, panic and unrest in society,” Kiyawa said.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Police Command has imposed a ban on all Durbar activities during the 2025 Eid-El-Fitr celebrations, citing security concerns and the need to maintain public order.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, announced the decision on Friday during a press briefing at the Bompai Police Headquarters, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a peaceful and secure environment during the festivities.

According to CP Bakori, intelligence reports indicated potential threats linked to the Durbar, prompting the authorities to take preventive measures.