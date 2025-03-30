Vigilante In Sanusi’s Eid Entourage Stabbed To Death In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Usman Sagiru, from Sharifai Quarters, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a vigilante member in the entourage of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, following the Eid prayers on Sunday, March 30.

The incident occurred around 12:40 pm as worshippers were dispersing from the Eid praying ground. According to the police, Sagiru and other suspects, who are still at large, attacked the vigilantes, stabbing Surajo Rabiu, a member from Sabon Titi Jaba Quarters.

Naija News learnt that Rabiu later succumbed to his injuries, while another vigilante, Aminu Suleman from Kofar Mata Quarters, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the attack and are working to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Additionally, Shamakin Kano, Alhaji Wada Isyaku, has been invited for questioning as part of the ongoing probe.

The Kano State Police Command also reiterated its strict ban on Durbar celebrations, emphasizing that any violations of this directive would result in legal consequences.

The authorities stressed their zero-tolerance policy towards thuggery (Daba) and other activities that could disrupt public order.

“We urge the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police as we work to ensure peace and security in Kano State,” the statement from the police read.