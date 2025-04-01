Emir Sanusi Abandons Traditional Horse Riding For Vehicles During Sallah Homage

In compliance with security protocols that prohibited traditional Sallah Emir’s Durbar activities, the 16th Fulani Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, opted for a modernized approach to his annual Sallah visit.

Instead of the customary horse procession, Sanusi II used a convoy of vehicles to pay his homage to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Government House in Kano.

The Emir, who traditionally rides horseback through the city during the Hawan Nassarwa festival, made a notable change to the customary route, opting for a vehicle procession.

This adaptation followed a security prohibition of traditional horse riding in public, a move aimed at ensuring public safety during the festive period.

A noted historian and former Head of the Department of History at Bayero University, Kano, Professor Tijjani Naniya, in a chat with Daily Post, provided insights into the historical evolution of the Hawan Nassarwa tradition.

He explained that prior to 1940, the Emir, as head of the Native Authority, would simply visit the Resident and return to the palace, a routine devoid of the expansive public procession seen today.

Naniya explained, “Before 1940, there was no Wajen Kano, which is the outskirts of the city, and the Emir, as the head of the Native Authority, would only pay a visit to the Resident at the Government House, be briefed on the yearly happenings in the city, and return to his palace.”

He continued, “But by 1940, when the outskirts of Kano, Wajen Kano, were created and populated by people, most of whom were Hausas but not of Kano extraction, the Emir needed to go round and see them. The present-day Hawan Nassarwa, using horses, was introduced.”

Clarifying the adjustments made by the Emir, Professor Naniya pointed out that while the police had specifically banned horse processions, the use of vehicles for the homage did not violate the security ban. He emphasized that the Emir’s use of cars instead of horses was fully in line with security expectations.

“What was stopped was for the Emir to ride on horses and pass through state roads, which would definitely create problems. But now that he has returned to the original means of the Hawan Nassarwa tradition, there is no violation,” Naniya explained.

He further clarified, “The Emir is only coming to the Government House, as opposed to the usual Hawan Nassarwa, where he would ride horses, go around Kano to greet everybody, and then return to his palace.”

The professor also noted that in adherence to the security directive, Sanusi II had avoided large crowds and extensive motorcades. Instead, he kept his procession minimal with a few cars, ensuring a safer and more controlled event.

This adjustment reflects the ongoing effort to balance tradition with contemporary security requirements during the Sallah festivities in Kano.

“Sanusi has avoided large crowds and escorts, instead simply driving his few cars to the Government House in the 1903 Traditional Sallah festivities,” Professor Naniya concluded.